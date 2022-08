AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the men involved in the death of 20-year-old Traychaurde Harris was found guilty by a Richmond County jury.

The incident happened at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue on April of 2017.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, K’Shon Vaughan was found guilty of all charges including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault, and 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.