EVANS, GA (WJBF)- A new Junior Achievement of Georgia Center opening up for students right here in the CSRA.

This JA Discovery center is for middle schoolers from both Richmond and Columbia Counties, offering them hands-on experience in financial literacy.

“The Junior Achievement Discovery Center has been in the works for about the last two years. It’s an opportunity to provide exposure for our 6th and 7th graders” said Kenneth Bradshaw, Richmond County School Superintendent.

Educators and city officials cut the ribbon at the new Junior Achievement discovery center Thursday. it will allow students to take a deep dive into the real world and get a first look at the housing market.

“We need to expose them to financial literacy personally get them to understand how to thrive in an economy understand currency money how to pay bills how to invest how to save” said Bradshaw.

The discovery center is full of simulated businesses — including restaurants, local hospitals, colleges and even a Delta Airline– teaching kids how to spend money the right way.

“As you see there are many businesses represented throughout the region some are national just how commerce work not in this area but across the country how you precure good had services how you sell good and services” said Mayor Garnett Johnson, City of Augusta.

It also teaches them entrepreneurship.

“you look at all these wonderful sponsors that going to be teaching our kids financial stewardship how to balance a check book partnership how to earn a good wage and how to balance your budget, so this is just unbelievable teaching our kids life skills” said Johnson.

The discovery center is also looking for volunteers to help .