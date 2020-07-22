Juneteenth will become a paid holiday for Augusta-Richmond County employees in 2022

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Commission in its meeting held Tuesday, July 21st approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for the City of Augusta, Georgia employees effective 2022.

According to past Augusta-Richmond County budgets, the tentative cost to taxpayers for a day of paid holiday leave for all county and city employees is more than $200,000.

