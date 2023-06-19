AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Juneteenth is a combination of the words June and nineteen. Hundreds are enjoying Augusta’s seventh annual celebration this holiday.

This year’s Juneteenth festivities included a community clean-up, a Black Health forum and exhibits over the past few days. Today, the celebration wraps up with a celebratory festival for the entire community.

“It’s an event that’s supported by the city, afforded by the city,” said Travis Wright, of Band of Brothers. “Because of their support, we’ve got this huge festival out here and we’re truly blessed. It’s our independence day.”

More than 150 vendors set up shop downtown for Augusta’s 7th annual Juneteeth festival on Monday.

For Debra Campbell, today is about more than just bringing her homemade pound cakes to others.

“I’m just soaking in how we’re coming together as one,” said Debra Campbell, owner of Debra’s Homemade Pound Cakes. With everything going on in, let’s just say the ‘A-U-G’- we ain’t gonna take it any further- this is a day we band together as one in love.”

For eight years, Vickie Ramsey has been serving others by making custom-made items.

She says it has been her therapy.

“My brother, Willie Joe Ramsey, who passed away- I did a t-shirt for him,” said Vickie Ramsey, owner of All In One Gifts and More. “And I wear that t-shirt all the time.”

The city’s Juneteenth celebration is put together by the Band of Brothers.

Each year, the festivities help serve their main mission: sowing into the community.

“We support the community by donating resources, whether it be through mentorship or even financial and economic resources,” said Wright. “We’re a pillar in the community and there is no Band of Brothers without the community.”

On the health front, Augusta University provides free screening for a gene that contributes to kidney disease.

The gene is often found in the African-American community.

“It’s very important because this is something that we didn’t know before,” said Tracy Miller, clinical trial associate at Augusta University. “So, knowing makes it better. And if you can prevent it, then that’s what you want to do- you want to get it before it gets to the stage where it’s ‘in stage’.”

Many patrons are returning this year, excited to just fellowship and relax again.

“My company sponsored last year- Middlemont College- so I actually came out and wanted to support again because it was a great, great, great tribute to Juneteenth,” said Quetittia Bullock.

The Juneteenth celebration is free and continues until 9pm right here at Augusta Common, rain or shine. And there’s plenty of food, gifts and fun for the entire family. For more information about the festival, visit https://bandofbrothersaugusta.org/juneteenth-augusta/.