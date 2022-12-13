COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A judge in Columbia County ruled that a decision made by Columbia County’s Board of Commissioners to revoke Stay Social Tap and Table’s alcohol license can stand.

Judge James Blanchard said in his ruling that Stay did not meet the threshold set by county ordinance that a business must have at least 50% of its sales come from food in order to sell alcohol.

The business was notified back in September that the county intended to revoke its alcohol license because it did not meet that threshold.

Stay filed an appeal which was heard in superior court. A temporary injunction allowed the business to continue serving alcohol until the judge made a decision.

Monday, that decision came and the judge ruled that Stay did not meet that threshold and cannot serve alcohol.

This is a developing story.







