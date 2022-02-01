Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Defendant Travis McMichael testifies during his trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a plea agreement that would have averted a hate crimes trial for the man convicted of murder for shooting Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery’s parents had denounced the proposed deal for Travis McMichael, and the judge proceeded with plans to summon potential jurors next week.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, asked the judge to reject the deal, saying it would have sought a transfer for Travis McMichael to federal prison.

Related Stories:

Cooper-Jones said she wants him to remain in a Georgia state prison, where he is serving life in prison for murder, because conditions are tougher.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood gave Travis McMichael until Friday to decide whether to withdraw his guilty plea.