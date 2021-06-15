Judge puts the brakes on Columbia County Judicial split

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – In a hearing this morning, Richmond County Superior Court Senior Judge Gail Tusan, ordered all activities surrounding the split to cease immediately.

The order was issued because, according to Judge Tusan, there are several preliminary matters that must be taken care of before the judicial proceedings can continue.

One such matter, a motion filed by Burke County attorney, Barry Fleming, calling for Judge Tusan to recuse herself from the judicial split case. According to the court documents, Judge Tusan’s court is currently being represented by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in an unrelated matter. Judge Tusan recused herself two hours after filing a temporary restraining order against further movement on Senate bill 9.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Fleming’s motion indicates, that representation is a conflict of interest because the judicial split was signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in Senate Bill 9.

Columbia County filed with the state a request to separate itself from the Richmond County Judicial Circuit stating, it would save Columbia County tax payer money. The resulting Richmond County Judicial Circuit would only cover Augusta-Richmond County and Burke Counties.

Financially, the split goes from the 3 counties sharing the burden to now just 2 which could increase the cost and possibly put a financial strain on the much smaller and less populated Burke County.

Tusan was appointed to the case after local Attorney Willie Saunders filed a lawsuit to stop the split back in May.

That split, which allows Columbia County to create its own judicial circuit, was set to take effect July 1st. But a new hearing will have to be held to consider Fleming’s request.