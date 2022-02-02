JR’s Food Mart Armed Robbery suspects arrested

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Three men wanted for robbing JR’s Food Mart in January are now behind bars.

Travonne Don Quantavious Sloans, 17-year old Alvin Bernard Yarbary Jr., and 16-year old Tikori Marquese Kemp are in the Richmond County Jail for Armed Robbery.

22-year old Deanthony Hayes is still wanted for this crime. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of Hayes’ whereabouts or anything about the incident in question, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.