AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- On Tuesday, T.W. Josey’s Class of 1994 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community event. Alumni get together each year and cook a huge Thanksgiving feast that feeds hundreds of people. It has become a huge event over the years.

What started out as an outreach for those in need, has become a huge community get together for anyone who wants to participate.

Dozens of volunteers spend days cooking turkeys, hams and all the traditional holiday dishes.

Tuesday, people will stop by and have a meal and spend time together ahead of the holiday.

Shonta Bradley coordinates the event every year. She told NewsChannel 6 that even though it’s a lot of work, she looks forward to it every year.

“The smiles. The people. You know the response that we get, it’s amazing. And we have children that come and they’re…I mean the hugs and you know. It’s just the gratitude that people show us. We know that it’s needed and people want it. Because people reach out to me and say ‘Y’all doing it? Has it started?'” said Bradley.

For 13 years, Josey Alumni have put on this event which is funded through community sponsors and donations.

It started as a way to help those less fortunate but over the years has grown into so much more.

Bradley said that while now Feed the Community is for everyone, they still give special focus to the homeless and those in need.

“To be able to give someone who doesn’t know where their next meal comes from means so much. And so we recognize those people and we give them extra love and extra plates if they need to, because where is their next meal going to come from?” Bradley explained.

Feed the Community is happening Tuesday, November 21 at Josey High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

You can still make a donation or show up to volunteer. For more information just reach out to Bradley through Facebook.