EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jones Creek Clubhouse has reportedly been sold.

According to the Jones Creek Clubhouse website, Jones Creek Clubhouse LLC has purchased the nearly 35-year-old clubhouse and will invest further to repair, restore, and preserve the facility over the next year.

The Jones Creek Golf Course closed in September of 2018, but recently was revitalized as a new golf entertainment complex.

According to the website, “The Clubhouse needs a lot of work, and we are committed to not only saving the facility from further deterioration but to make it once again a valued destination.”

Robbi Raitt, a managing partner of Jones Creek LLC, says, “We are excited about the future of Jones Creek and look forward to being a valued neighbor as we undertake the challenge of restoring and renewing the Clubhouse. We will welcome the community to the restored building once we complete our renovations.”

No word on when the renovations will be complete.