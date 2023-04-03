EVAN, GA (WJBF)– After being closed for more than five years the Jones Creek Clubhouse is back open as an entertainment golf complex.

“I don’t think there would be anybody that wouldn’t be happy with what we’re doing because from the point and fact of what it means to the community but to Jones Creek” said Andrew Brooks ,Bond Golf Global Founder

Wanting to continue the game of golf, the Jones Creek Club house now known as the Practice Club is offering a Top Golf type experience in the community. The practice club partnered with Top Tracer Range and other golf outlets to bring a high tech golfing facility.

“ we’re here to grow the game in seeing this beautiful driving range in golf course come back to life and with the technology we have here at top tracer I think people are going to have a lot of fun and get better golf” said Artie Starrs , CEO of TopGolf.

With eight outside bays and two indoors, people can practice the game of golf while having plenty of fun. A golf complex for kids is also in the works.

“So every bay that you have out here plus equipment with top tracer range so it’s the same technology that you see on every major golf broadcast here in the US so every single bay you’re going to be able to get all your data you’re going to be able to play virtual golf courses like Pebble Beach in Andrews and saint Andrew’s or if you’re a kid and have your family out you can come play go fish and catch some fish and have some fun” said Alex Goodman, Top Tracer Range National sales director.

After being closed down for many years Top Golf and Top Tracer Range hopes it grows into something bigger for golfers and the Jones Creek Community.

” it’s the future of how people Will practice and play golf and we’ve got experience in the driving ranges in the future of golf, which is so much more energetic and inviting than then old way of just playing golf ” said Chip Brewer, CEO TopGolf Callaway Brands.

Organizers say the complex still has work to be done but it’s now open to the public and those visiting for Masters.