Johnson and Johnson recalls baby powder after the FDA finds asbestos in it

(CNN) – Johnson and Johnson is recalling some of its baby powder after it was found to be contaminated with asbestos.

The food and drug administration discovered the asbestos in a bottle of powder purchased online.

In response, Johnson and Johnson issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its powder Friday.

The affected bottles were produced and shipped last year.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found close to the mines used to gather talc.

Johnson and Johnson runs the website “facts about talc.com” — which insists the talc it uses is safe.

The company has lost several multi-million dollar court cases claiming asbestos in its talcum powder causes cancer.