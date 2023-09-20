GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) –John Deere Commercial Products in Grovetown and TradeUP Careers, a local nonprofit, are working together on an apprenticeship program.

High school students have the chance to get hands-on work experience at John Deere, while also preparing for their futures.

TradeUP Careers is aimed toward teaching them trade skills on-the-job and in the classroom.

It’s partnered with multiple businesses in the CSRA.

“For students, they don’t actually know the options out there.” said Caleb Milian, the Project Manager at John Deere CP and TradeUP Careers. “So, a lot of what we do going into high schools is educating students about what different career paths are there, what kind of income you can earn, there’s other pathways other than college that make a fantastic living.”

Since the paid assembly manufacturing apprenticeship started earlier this year, one student has graduated and received a full-time job.

“For students, it keeps you out of trouble, it keeps you more focused on your goals, it helps you see more than what there is to the world,” said Charlie Sawyer, the apprenticeship graduate.

There are two students currently in the program, and there should be four by January.

They can begin the program their junior year of high school and continue throughout their senior year – then graduate with a high school diploma and national industry credentials.

“I like the experience, meeting new people, really just like learning responsibility,” said India Simmons, an apprentice.

It not only helps out students, but allows businesses to create a workforce and fill trade labor gaps.

“There’s not as many students or young individuals coming up into the trades, so for businesses, a program like this that partners with them and partners with schools in our area through Richmond County, it’s a great pipeline to actually fill to the organizations,” Milian said.

Click here to get involved or apply for the apprenticeship.