Jogger attacked on Augusta Canal Trail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for a suspect in an attempted rape on a jogger.

Investigators say the victim was jogging on the Augusta Canal Trail approximately one mile from the entrance on Milledge Road at Lake Shore Loop near Lake Olmstead Stadium on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

She was then allegedly attacked by an unidentified black man, described as 5’9″ in height, 180 to 200 pounds, 40 to 50 years of age with a short curly black beard and short black hair. He was reportedly wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a blue hat.

Investigators say the attack appeared to be sexually motivated and is being investigated as an attempted rape.

The victim was able to escape with the help of a witness and only suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on a dark color mountain bike.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call 706-821-1080