AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – JoeFest is back for its fourth year in Augusta.

“JoeFest is the south’s largest toy and comic show. We’re forty-thousand square feet of pop culture, collectables, toys, comics, anything you can find,” said Ed Schumacher, the events organizer.

G.I. Joe may be the center of this convention, but there’s so much more to enjoy. There’s toys, comics, and celebrity guests.

Sergeant Slaughter will be there as well as Warrington Gilette, who played the first adult Jason Voorhees.

What brings you here today to Joe Fest?

“My buddies and I traveled from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to check out this show. its always got a great selection of vintage and modern toys and we’re looking for things to complete our collections,” said Kevin Jones.

What brings you all the way here from California, to Augusta?

“We’re part of the So Cal G.I. Joe show and toy convention and we’re selling toys and we’re both huge G.I. Joe collectors,” said Robert Lemoine.

How does JoeFest compare to other festivals?

“I would say right now it’s the biggest festival, especially for Joe collectors which is fantastic,” said Evan Foster.

What kind of toys do you specialize in?

“Vintage to today. Old Transformers, old Star Wars, new Star Wars, G.I Joe, it’s everything from the 80’s to today, said Ryan Bonavia, a vendor at the event.

So when people come to JoeFest, why do they need to check out your booth?

“We got the best setup, we got the coolest stuff and we got Jason Vorhees in our booth,” said Bonivia.

Mostly, people are just happy to get out and celebrate the things they enjoy.

“It’s just great to be out again. Everyone has been cooped up so long and the fact that we’re doing shows and getting out there and seeing friends you haven’t seen in a while is kinda the best part,” said Bonivia.

JoeFest 2021 runs today through Sunday at the Marriott in Downtown Augusta.

