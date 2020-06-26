Jody Hilley resigns from Columbia County Schools

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Thursday, June 25th, 2020, the Columbia County School District accepted the resignation of Lakeside High School Athletic Director Jody Hilley, effective immediately.
The school district began an investigation after receiving information Sunday, June 21st, about a racially inflammatory Facebook post made by Hilley.
According to the district, the posting of such messages is unacceptable and inappropriate, especially for an educator.
