AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Looking for a job in healthcare? A job fair is coming up this week.

On Thursday, October 7, East Central Regional Hospital will hold a career fair. It takes place from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road in Augusta.

Nurses and LPN positions are available. You are encouraged to apply online before attending.

You can apply at www.augusta.edu/careers