Jewelry Store Robbed, Suspect Speeds Off

Augusta (WJBF) – Kay Jewelers in Augusta Mall was robbed Friday a little before 4 p.m.

The suspect, a black male with either a bald or shaved head and wearing a tank top, committed a “snatch-and-grab” style robbery at the jewelry store before fleeing to the parking lot where he met a white truck and reportedly jumped in the passenger seat.

Augusta Mall security responded to the crime shortly afterward and reported the suspect’s mode of escape.

Augusta Mall management confirmed the details of the robbery, though they are not currently commenting on what or how much was stolen from the store.

The man was not reported as carrying a weapon at the time of the crime.