Shockwave Jet Truck accident scene at the 2022 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show (Courtesy: Joseph W. Mancy)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck driver of a Shockwave Jet Truck died in an accident at an air show in Battle Creek, Michigan Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Executive Airport during the Shockwave Jet Truck pyrotechnic portion of the air show, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

The truck flipped off the runway and burst into flames while racing two planes.

Several witnesses told News 8 there was an explosion and then fire coming from a truck.

The air show has been cancelled for the rest of the day while emergency crews respond to the scene. The airspace has been closed. Everything is set to return to normal on Sunday.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

The Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police Department, and Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene investigating.