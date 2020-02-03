Jennifer Lopez, daughter share stage with Shakira at Super Bowl halftime show

After weeks of keeping mum about their Super Bowl 54 halftime performance, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did not disappoint with an iconic performance complete with nonstop dancing and surprise singers that kept everyone on their feet.
Donning a red sparkly dress, Shakira opened the show singing a medley of her greatest hits. The singer started her performance with “She Wolf” then grabbed her sparkly matching red guitar for “Empire.”
Then, when the star sang her hit song, “Hips Don’t Lie,” Shakira brought reggaeton singer Bad Bunny on stage, and crowd surfed.
When Lopez hit the stage, she also sang a mashup of her top songs. The pop star, who donned a black skin-tight suit, opened her performance with “Jenny From The Block” then transitioned to “Get Right” and “Waiting For Tonight” where she sang while performing jaw-dropping moves on a pole like her character in “Hustlers.”
Lopez brought Colombian reggaeton singer J. Balvin to the stage to help her sing “On The Floor.”
But Lopez’s biggest surprise guest was her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who joined her mom on stage to sing a mashup of two of Lopez’s hit songs, while Shakira played the drums nearby.
The mother-daughter duo belted out Lopez’s hit song “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born In The USA,” while Lopez donned a floor-length feathered cape that had an American flag on the outside and a Puerto Rican flag on the inside.
Emme, who’s no stranger to performing on stage with her mom in front of big crowds, immediately received praise for her performance on Twitter, where many showed their love for the sweet moment.
