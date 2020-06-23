Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Judah Breland

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Judah Breland is an Augusta teenager who’s responding to the civil unrest he sees all over the news by creating a GoFundMe campaign called Spread the Love.

He’s set up a “challenge” to post a banner (and hopefully donate) to raise awareness about a good cause that’s impacting young lives right here in the Garden City. Take a look:

When you’re 16 and this is what you see– the recent police brutality/racial tensions happening all over the country, in the middle of trying to deal with living in a pandemic, what can you do?

If you’re Judah Breland, you turn your anger, frustration, and anxiety into something positive.

“I’m only 16, so there’s not a lot I can do to change this world, but I want to try something… there’s this organization called Boys with a Future, the head- Mr. Russell Joel Brown- he’s a great guy, he’s come to our Temple many times, he’s brought the kids, he’s brought speakers in. It’s a great organization!”

Judah is encouraging folks to be creative and make Spread the Love banners, post them, and hopefully make a donation.

Judah… I’m spreading the love, too! Hopefully my neighbors got a little joy out of my banner when they passed my house this morning.

AND you can spread the love too– just like these folks are doing!



We’ve got a link to Judah’s GoFundMe on our website, wjbf.com- just click the Jennie link and you’ll find this story– or post YOUR picture on my Facebook page and you’ll see the link there.

Way to go, Judah Breland– Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week!

Click here for Judah’s Spread the Love video to watch his whole clip and a link to donate.