Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Anslee Williams

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– I love seeing great things people are doing, especially here at home.

And that beings me to this week’s bright light: Anslee Williams at D. J. & Company Salon and Spa.

The team there says 20-year-old Anslee has a huge responsibility as gate keeper, controlling the number of people allowed inside the salon.

She greets clients, asks the required questions, takes their temperature, and makes sure they have a face mask.

Despite a few unkind folks who have lashed out at her, Anslee makes sure protocol is enforced to protect the staff and clients inside.

The team calls her a priceless member of their work family.

We honor you, Anslee Williams, for the important role you play on the front lines of your workplace!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

nomination button

Trending Stories