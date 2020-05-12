Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Anslee Williams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– I love seeing great things people are doing, especially here at home.

And that beings me to this week’s bright light: Anslee Williams at D. J. & Company Salon and Spa.

The team there says 20-year-old Anslee has a huge responsibility as gate keeper, controlling the number of people allowed inside the salon.

She greets clients, asks the required questions, takes their temperature, and makes sure they have a face mask.

Despite a few unkind folks who have lashed out at her, Anslee makes sure protocol is enforced to protect the staff and clients inside.

The team calls her a priceless member of their work family.

We honor you, Anslee Williams, for the important role you play on the front lines of your workplace!