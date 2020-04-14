JENNIE’s Bright Light of the Week and other good news stories 041420

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– So many of you are telling me about great things you see people doing in our community, to help in this crisis….

People like Tyler Vining and Leigh Abell, who wanted to pitch in and help others. So they turned to a good friend of the Jennie Show, Signature Mike!

Michael Siewert helped them sew dozens of masks and they are donating them to people with particular needs.

And that brings me to Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: a sweet lady named Mary, from Grovetown! Mary immediately responded to the call for help last week on this show, explaining that she had taken a class in sewing face masks and was donating her time to help with the cause. She generously donated 50 masks for our Jennie viewers.

Mary, you are amazing and we appreciate you! And viewers, we appreciate your donations that we in turn mailed back to Mary so she can keep buying supplies.

Email me and let me know who your Bright Light is! jmontgomery@wjbf.com