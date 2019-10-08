Jennie: Young breast cancer patient encourages women to listen to their bodies

" I breastfed my daughter for a month and then, all of a sudden my milk supply dried up. And about two weeks that went by and the lumps were still there, and that's when I went to go get it checked out." -Courtney Johnson, age 29

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– MCG’s Dr. Priyanka Raval and her patient, Courtney Johnson, are raising awareness during October by talking frankly about breast cancer.

Breast cancer was the last thing on 29-year-old Courtney’s mind when she was nursing her newborn baby. There’s no history of the disease in her family.

“So when my milk came in after about three days the lumps were there, but I breastfed my daughter for a month and then, all of a sudden my milk supply dried up. And about two weeks that went by and the lumps were still there, and that’s when I went to go get it checked out. But, I didn’t think it would be breast cancer. I thought it would be my mastitis or something considering I had just got done breastfeeding.”

Dr. Raval says early detection is key.

“Women should start their screening mammograms by age 50. And if they have a higher risk of breast cancer, such as a known mutation associated with breast cancer, or if they have a family history, then they should start younger, at age 40.”

AU Health Breast Health Center believes a weekend mammogram might be the answer for some women in their hectic schedules. So, each Saturday in October women can schedule a routine mammogram at the Breast Health Center between the hours of 8:00am – 1:00pm. You don’t need a doctor’s order, and most insurance companies cover 100 percent. To schedule a screening mammogram call 706-721-XRAY (9729).

The Georgia Cancer Center‘s second Unite in the Fight Against Cancer Walk is coming up Saturday, November 9th. It’s for all cancers, in honor of any loved ones or patients who have gone through cancer, in any way, that’s touched their lives. Register here.