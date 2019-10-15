Jennie: Women and Parkinson’s Disease

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– While Parkinson’s itself is not fatal, disease complications can be serious. Parkinson’s affects men and women differently. There is no cure, but it is possible to have a good quality of life.

The Parkinson’s Foundation is shedding light on this and finding solutions for women specific issues. You can take part in an important symposium about women and Parkinson’s Disease on October 23rd.

It’s called Closing the Gap and it’s for people with Parkinson’s disease, family, caregivers, and anyone who is serving in the Parkinson’s disease community. It’s at the Doubletree Hotel on Perimeter parkway from 10:30am – 2:00pm. There’s no charge but registration is required. Lunch is included.

If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, call 706.721.1264.