AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– For 9 days now, the workers at America Knits in Swainsboro, GA have stepped up to become American heroes… ramping up production of personal protection equipment, the PPE for medical professionals, that we are hearing about so much on the news.

The Emanuel County company is one of of four in the nation called on to fill those important orders.

Steven Hawkins is president of America Knits. He explains how the fast turn of events transpired.

WATCH WJBF NEWS STORY HERE.