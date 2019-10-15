Jennie: Showtime documentary features Augusta collector’s Judy Garland photos and film clips

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The tumultuous marriage of Judy Garland and Sid Luft is the subject of a documentary, “Sid and Judy,” premiering on Showtime this week.

John Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh narrate the film which screened in June at the Frameline Festival in San Francisco. And one of the people lucky enough to be invited to the screening in San Francisco was WJBF’s “Signature Mike,” our good friend Michael Siewart.

“You interviewed me here with the collection one time right before I did auction the collection a couple of years ago. And it was the notoriety of that auction because they took us on the Queen Mary II from New York to London, I did the big show at the London Palladium. And with the notoriety of that, this film crew found me.”

Producer Stephen Kijak actually visited Siewert at his home in Augusta. He was blown away by all of Siewert’s rare footage: rare home movies and concert footage, rare photographs and used it in the documentary.

“So he invited us to the (San Francisco) premiere, and we went – and there was the red carpet, paparazzi everywhere, there was a green room they took us to. It was super, it was great!”

The documentary “Sid and Judy” premieres Friday, October 18th at 8:00pm on Showtime.