Jennie: Seussical, Jr. coming to a stage near you

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Musical Theatre Workshop’s latest production is Seussical, Jr.

It’s taken from the Dr. Seuss books, but mainly follows Horton the elephant, who discovers the planet of Who. The Cat in the Hat plays a part, too. And we’re just so happy to have with us today several folks to tell us about it. Brothers, Jack and Noah, and artistic director of Musical Theatre Workshops, Mickey Lubeck.

“My studio Musical Theatre Workshops has grown so much my younger ensemble, we have over 85 kids in it now. And my goal in this workshop is to try to give them as many opportunities as possible to perform, and so there’s only so many characters with leading roles and I thought, there are so many talented children, let’s just do two full casts, and that doubles the opportunity for the children to perform.”

One thing Mickey loves to see in her MTW kids is the building of confidence.

“We’ve had a number of kids come in who tend to be shy. We’ve even had children come in and the first day of class they’re like trying to hide, and then six weeks later they’re like, “Can I do this next part by myself?” I’m like, “Yes, get up there and do it.” And some of these children go on to become actors and such, but most of them don’t. Most of them go to university and they’re standing up in the debate team, or they’re doing public speaking, or just anything that gives them that confidence even to look a grown up in the eye and talk to them.”

Seussical, Jr. is coming up March 26th, 27th, and 28th at Grovetown High School. Go to onwiththeshow.biz, get your tickets now. The showtime is 7:00 p.m., and then on Saturday there’s also a matinee at 2:00 p.m.