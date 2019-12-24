Jennie: Savannah Turner’s amazing journey from Aiken to Africa… and Hands of Hope USA

"Seeing the poverty, and the need that the students and the community had, really sparked an interest in me." ~Savannah Turner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Savannah Turner first felt the call to missionary work when she was 17 on a mission trip with her family in Zambia.

As a college student, she returned for two summers with a desire to help children in Zambia get an education. She helped start the non-profit, Hands of Hope USA, to fund a school in Zambia, as well as operate a feeding program and a child scholarship program.

“We have a board within the United States and a board within Zambia. And so through that we communicate with one another; and the board here actually provides a lot of assistance and ideas and just great things and dreams and making things happen. Not only within the city, but all throughout Zambia.”

And listen to this, at just 20 years old, Savannah was a college student running a school in Zambia. She had assumed the role of director of the Chikondi Community School and returned to Anderson, SC to finish her education and raise money.

Through the guidance of her professors, she said she was able to share her knowledge to train teachers in Africa.

It’s a great pleasure today to be able to talk about the Chikondi Community School with Savannah, her mother Ginger Keenan, and Ken Newsome, who is one of the board members for Hands of Hope USA.

For more info about Hands of Hope, or to make a financial contribution, visit handsofhopeus.com