AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)—

All pets are welcome at Saint Paul’s Blessing of the Animals, as long as they are on a leash or in a pet carrier.

The community is invited to the Saint Paul’s Church court yard for the 4pm ceremony.

The Blessing of the Animals is an annual event at Saint Paul’s Church. It takes place October 6th at 4:000pm. The community is invited to bring their pets, including horses, fish, cats, and dogs!

“We have some prayers, we ask God’s blessing on these beautiful, special creatures that we love so much,” explains Father John Jenkins.

“And we collect materials that animal shelters need as part of the fund raiser that goes along with that.”

Click here for Ultimate Shelter Wish List.