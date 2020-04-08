Jennie: Safe shopping during pandemic now includes sanitation measures, face coverings and social distancing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Even with shelter-in-place orders, you still need groceries and your medications

And it’s crucial to stay safe when you’re shopping. For a look at what’s being done to keep the employees at those stores safe, here’s Diane Macedo.

The CDC is now recommending wearing protective face coverings when we’re in public places.

I was inspired by a local dental hygienist who isn’t working right now because the office is closed, so she’s using her time at home to make face masks for others.

Emileigh Lovering’s Facebook post got all kinds of attention over the weekend.

Up next: the Presidential Task Force reaches out to an Emanual County, GA plant for help. The story, after the break.