AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The charity takes care of the families of our littlest patients needs your help during this coromavirus outbreak.

Betts Murdison is the president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Augusta. She says they house up to 23 families at a time, but now cannot have volunteers coming in and out of the house to prepare meals or help with other daily activities.

Your donations, gift cards to grocery stores, or meals/casseroles will make all the difference.