AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The CSRA lost a local legend last week. Long-time Augusta Chronicle columnist, and author, Don “Ramblin’ Rhodes” died suddenly on June 9th.

Don also wrote articles for Augusta Magazine and national country and bluegrass journals.

He loved sharing stories of people who’d made an impact in arts and music… but he also wrote about baseball, barrel horse racing, and so much more.

Don loved people. And if you were lucky enough to call him a friend, you’re probably reassessing your keeping-in-touch skills about now… because Don never failed to email people and remind them how much they meant to him.

He never took time for granted; he lived in the moment and said what was on his heart.

Don visited the Jennie Show last year, just as his book, North Augusta, the Western Gateway of South Carolina, was being released.

I want to share that segment again with you now… my way of honoring and remembering my friend, Don.