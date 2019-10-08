Jennie: News Anchor Dee Griffin shares her journey through an abusive relationship during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

"I came back to Augusta and I was desolate. I did not know what to do, I was a shell of myself." -Dee Griffin, WJBF News Anchor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– I have known Dee Griffin since 1995, when my husband and I moved to Augusta and started working here at WJBF NewsChannel 6. At the time, I had two babies and a third was on the way. Beautiful, young, single, career-woman Dee seemed to have it all. She embarked on an exciting journey that would take her to TV jobs in Hartford, CT and Memphis, TN.

Fast-forward to 2012: there were whispers around the newsroom when word got out that Dee Griffin was suddenly back in Augusta. She had been spotted in a conference room at the station interviewing for a job. Word was she had escaped an abusive marriage, with barely anything but her new baby son. It was so hard to believe… her life seemed picture perfect.

In time, Dee spoke out about her situation… sharing her story with other survivors, and eventually larger audiences at luncheons, conferences, and TV viewers.

I admire Dee for being so transparent about her life story. I admire her for getting her baby out of what would have likely been an abusive situation for him, too. She was strong, even though she felt weak… brave, though she felt broken.

She said, “I came back to Augusta and I was desolate. I did not know what to do, I was a shell of myself. Someone pointed me into the direction of SafeHomes. I went to the support group. (The people at SafeHomes) were just amazing. People think domestic violence shelter, ‘I need somewhere to stay,’ but it’s also for your mental health. You can go for the support groups and the advocacy.”

If you are in an abusive relationship, there is help. Call 1-800-799-7233.

Locally, call SafeHomes of Augusta 706-736-2499 or the Cumbee Center in Aiken 803-649-0480.