Jennie: Mental Health Moment with Terry Lee #3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— September is Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month. In an effort to encourage conversation about an uncomfortable subject, the Jennie Show is committed to erasing the stigma surrounding mental health issues. We are opening the dialogue and sharing the stories of survivors of suicide loss, and attempted suicide, as a way to reach out to others who may be suffering in silence. Each week in September, Terry Lee, founder of Overflow Foundation, will share a Mental Health Moment. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Hi everyone, I’m Terry Lee… a pastor’s wife, mother, nurse and the Founder and Executive Director of Overflow Foundation. Overflow is a nonprofit organization started in memory of my son, Phillip Lee Jr., who died by suicide on September 6, 2018. The foundation is committed to pouring hope into life (# PHIL) by promoting mental health and suicide prevention, as well as providing mental health education.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, so Overflow Foundation is teaming up with WJBF to help raise awareness in our community, and assist in reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness. If at any time you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Anxiety, depression, and substance use disorders are the three most common mental disorders in the United States. Many times, these disorders can co-occur, or occur in combinations.

For example, it is possible for someone to be experiencing both anxiety and depression at the same time. A person who may be experiencing depression may also be dealing with a substance use disorder.

These disorders may often interfere with a person’s ability to live, laugh, love, and learn and they may begin to experience problems at home, work, or at school. People who are experiencing one or more of these disorders may be at higher risk for suicide.

Staying connected to friends and family, seeing your physician and taking medications as prescribed, and participating in self-help strategies like exercise and talk therapy can help reduce those risks.

Remember that mental disorders are common and hope and recovery are possible.

On behalf of WJBF and Overflow Foundation, thank you for watching these Mental Health Moments.