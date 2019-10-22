Jennie: Meet Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Mary Wilhelmina Hodges

"I noticed once I transferred to middle school, I was not getting enough physical activity. We were sitting in desks all day long." -Mary Wilhelmina Hodges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Would you believe me if I said a 14-year-old had created a fitness festival that reached over 12000 students, or raised over $3500 for cardiac rehabilitation at a local hospital?

You can believe it if we’re talking about Jefferson County’s Mary Wilhelmina Hodges. She’s Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2019.

Her accomplishments include the Take10 Girl Power Summit, Fitness Friday video segments for Facebook and YouTube, and promoting Take10 at schools throughout Georgia.

“I have a Facebook page for my platform, Take10, and I share Fitness Fridays, they’re produced every Friday. And so these videos range from fitness journeys with people around my community to encourage others to start fitness journeys, but also different exercises you can do in the office, at home, or anywhere because this is a convenient way of exercising.”

After high school, Mary Wilhelmina wants to go the the University of Alabama and become an athletic trainer or a physical therapist.

“So the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen organization, as well as the Miss America organization, is the largest scholarship provider for young women today, so I have tons of scholarship opportunities throughout this organization.”