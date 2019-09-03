Jennie: Local medical practice teams up with Augusta Locally Grown to offer healthy cooking classes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— The Center for Primary Care has partnered with Augusta Locally Grown to provide seasonal cooking classes.

Whether you have diabetes, hypertension, or you just want to eat healthy, you’ll reap the benefits of these plant-based menus filled with locally sourced vegetables. And the best part of all of this is it’s free. Dr. Rob Suykerbuyk is one of the physicians at Center for Primary Care. He’s at the Gateway Office in Grovetown.

“It is amazing that when I talk to patients every day, they often don’t argue with me about they know they don’t eat well, they aren’t picking the right foods, but they really don’t know how to change that, and so we have that conversation with our patients every day about how to eat better, how to eat differently, why it matters, but still as a society, we struggle with diabetes, we struggle with hypertension. With weight. With weight, which ties all of that together. With obesity, absolutely. And so I was approached by a good friend and mentor, Dr. Karen Phelps, who’s been involved with Augusta Locally Grown for awhile. I had actually not heard about it at the time, but she brought to my attention what a great community service they were providing, and as soon as I heard the extra steps they were taking to help teach and reach out to the communities most in need for nutritional support and education, I knew that was a perfect fit for Center for Primary Care with what we do every day, trying to prevent chronic illness.”

Augusta Locally Grown teaming up with the Center for Primary Care to offer free, make and take cooking classes. It’s at the Evans Office on Belair Road. Call 706-922-8210 for more information or to register.