Jennie: Kate Gary is making a big splash in the Augusta art scene, as seen on Augusta Magazine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– From painting houses and churches to hosting Christmas ornament how-tos, Kate Gary is just, about now, recovering form a busy holiday season!

And what a way to celebrate as the Augusta magazine featured Kate’s work on its January cover. Kate said she was over the moon to see here art on magazine stands all over the River Region.

She has always loved to paint, but it’s not her profession.

“No, it’s not my profession, it’s a side hustle I never meant to start! So my mother likes to tell the story when I was a little girl, I would sit out on our porch with my table and my crayons and try to sell my pictures for 25 cents!”

“I started out doing gifts and people started asking me to do houses and churches and my own church downtown, so. We’ve done a renovation and I’m working on that, so that’s where it’s led to this.”

You can follow Kate on the community page, @KateGaryDesign.