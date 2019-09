AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Joy Zimmerman is an Augusta woman who is serving as a missionary in Lebanon through Youth for Christ International.

She’s helping to lead school assemblies, discipleship groups, summer camps, worship nights, and special events. Joy also serves in Syrian refugee camps, and we are delighted to have Joy with us on her break from Lebanon.

To support Joy as she begins her third year as a missionary in Lebanon, click here.