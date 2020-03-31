Jennie: How you can help University Health Care Foundation support medical community in COVID-19 crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As you’ve heard by now, SC Governor Henry McMaster is really taking a tough stand when it comes to enforcing CDC recommentations, now closing the state’s beaches.

Gov. McMaster has also closed all boat ramps and landings on lakes, rivers and waterways. He says this is a direct response to people not following social distancing guidelines.

Health measures like thses are important to those in the medical field. We checked in with the president of University Health Care Foundation, Laurie Ott.

As one of the WJBF Giving Your Best partners, University Health Care System is usually the one doing the helping. Now, we as a community can help University by contributing financially or in a number of other ways.

The University Health Care Foundation team is available at 706-667-0030 to answer your donation questions.

DONATION CENTER LOCATION— 2260 Wrightsboro Rd. (For easiest access, turn off Wrightsboro onto Pendleton Road. Turn right into the fourth driveway/access on the right and pull up to the covered walkway. Call 706-667-0030 and a Foundation representative will meet you. 9am to 5pm Monday though Friday

Here are some specific suggestions: