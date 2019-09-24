Jennie: Hope House celebrates Rally for Recovery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– September is National Recovery Month. But don’t think we’re just talking about illegal drugs, crack houses, and meth. Look at your own medicine cabinet because in the wrong hands, prescription drugs can destroy a life.

In Columbia County, the number of prescription drug abusers is rising, and teenage girls are the biggest consumers. Research shows friends and family are the source of 70% of drugs that are abused. Experts say a good way to reduce that is by turning in unused prescription drugs to participating pharmacies and police stations.

Hope House of Augusta supports women and their families with substance use challenges. Its Rally for Recovery is Saturday, Sept. 28. The event celebrates people in recovery, and recognizes the dedicated professionals who provide treatment and recovery services.

Chaz Butler is the volunteer and events coordinator at Hope House.

“So we do a graduation, we have a few recovery speakers, but then after that we feed everyone lunch, we have bouncy houses, we have face painters. We even have a corn hole set this year. Just time for all of the families and the girls to celebrate together. We were talking earlier about family, it’s a huge piece of the girls’ recovery, so if we can involve those family members on their big day of celebration, we want that. We’re excited to have it at the Kroc Center this year. So yeah, just lots of family fun and celebrating our girls and their recovery.”