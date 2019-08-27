Jennie: Grieving moms support group, Moms Like Us

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– How do you reach out to someone who is in such pain and say the right thing? How do you comfort somebody?

Lisa Medders understands the grief of losing a child. Her daughter, Tori, died at age 26 from colorectal cancer. She works now to honor her daughter’s memory through service projects in the community, and she is active in the support group, Moms Like Us.

“The most important thing is sometimes just being there. You don’t have to say anything. Just them knowing that you’re there for them is very comforting. Another thing that I would suggest is, you know, tangible things. You know, when you’re going through that type of shock and grief, you’re not thinking about food to eat. You’re not thinking about even other siblings at that time. You know, it’s hard to focus on your other children. And family. So being able to come, you know, bring food. Just give them a gift card. Something that would help them ease that moment to not have to think about the normal things, everyday life.”

“And while there are a lot of support groups out there, I would highly recommend not going to a general grieving support group. It doesn’t work. I tried it and someone who’s lost a parent or an aunt or uncle or cousin can’t relate to, even a sibling, you know, I lost my brother, it’s not even relatable to losing a child.”

Moms Like Us is a grieving moms group that meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 at St. Teresa’s Church (4921 Columbia Road) in Grovetown.

“You know, some parents are not ready right away to come in there and it’s okay if you come and you’re not ready to talk or tell your story. Just to be in presence of other moms who feel your pain, similar pain, then it’s helpful.

Check out the Team Tori Foundation page for different ways to honor Tori’s memory and support events in the community.