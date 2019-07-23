Jennie: Georgia PinUps for a Cause

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— They are turning heads wherever they go, not just because of their vintage costumes, but their great community support.

These women continually devote their energy to passionately advocating and fundraising for nonprofit organizations, charities, fundraisers and auctions.

Ellie McGuire, who is known as “Johnnie Mae” is the chapter president.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom so I was perusing Facebook one day and came across a post of South Carolina chapter looking for dolls and they were looking for volunteers to come in and help their organization so I contacted that chapter founder at the time and said hey, I want in, and it kinda just spiraled into be starting my own chapter here in Georgia.”

And she’s recruited other volunteers who love the PinUps for a Cause!

“We’re more like a family, our own little niche group. We do sewing together, we do baking together for some of our events. We go to events. We do fundraisers, we do stuff online. Anything that somebody contacts us and say hey, we need this done, we go out and we do it.”