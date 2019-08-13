Jennie: Evening with Najee and Lee Ritenour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— They are some of the finest musicians on the planet and they’re coming to Augusta next month. Get ready for an unforgettable evening with Najee and Lee Ritenour. Melvin Huling is the local promoter who is bringing this fantastic show to the Garden City. It’s coming up on Monday, September the 2nd which is Labor Day.

“Yes, the end of the summer, last summer concert if you want to say. I think it’s going to be a great evening of nice jazz music from two outstanding men in the industry. I met Najee back in ’97 and he’s a very laid back gentleman.”

Jazz lovers are encouraged to come out for this evening of live music. It will be on the Common and the opening act is an up and coming in the music industry.

“Well, he’s a saxophonist too. David Glymph, his band and him will be playing the opening act. Gates open at 3:00, he’ll be performing at 4:00 no later than 4:15 we’re going to try and keep it on time the schedule so we can get everybody home so they can make it to work the next day but they’ll go to work talking about it.”