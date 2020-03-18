Jennie: Emotional toll of COVID-19 on kids and adults

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Today, we are devoting our time to the coronavirus and its impact here in our community. In our homes.

Social distancing is a term we’ve heard repeatedly in the last week… and it’s so important that schools are closing and business are reducing the number of workers coming in, or closing temporarily.

And this new normal -which we hope is very temporary- is causing stress on adult and our kids.

So, we’ve reached out to a professional who deals with anxiety, depression and PTSD.

Dr. Bernard Davidson is an associate professor of psychiatry and health behavior at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

He says it’s not at all unexpected at a time like this to experience anxiety. So many factors contribute to it, from fear of the unknown… to worrying about having enought supplies.

Our children have their own fears and disappointments, like missing their friends and the security of a structured day in school. Seniors may be very sad about missing this last part of their senior year, proms, etc.