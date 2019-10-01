Jennie: CSRA Walk for Water Oct. 5th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Every day, millions of women and children in developing countries walk nearly 4 miles to retrieve water for their family’s daily needs, and in most cases, the water they have to drink is contaminated.

The CSRA Walk for Water 2019 will bring together teams of participants from both sides of the Savannah River, and from all walks of life, to boldly battle the global water crisis.

IF YOU GO: Saturday, Oct. 5th

9:00am

SRP Park North Augusta

Participants will start the walk at SRP Park in North Augusta with an empty bucket. They will make their way across the 13th Street bridge into Augusta. About half-way through, at Saint Paul’s Church on the Riverwalk, they will fill their buckets with water then walk back to SRP Park.

The hope is that all participants end the walk with a better understanding of the challenges people around the world face daily in search of something that we often take for granted – water.