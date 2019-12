AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- Savannah Turner first felt the call to missionary work when she was 17 on a mission trip with her family in Zambia.

As a college student, she returned for two summers with a desire to help children in Zambia get an education. She helped start the non-profit, Hands of Hope USA, to fund a school in Zambia, as well as operate a feeding program and a child scholarship program.