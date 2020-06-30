JENNIE: Celebrate with The Augusta Players in a virtual performance United We Sing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — (“We can build a beautiful city… not a city of angels, but we can build a city of men….”)

That was Eric Carter, one of the many talented performers taking part in “Theater Matters,” a live virtual event to benefit The Augusta Players back on April 5th.

As you know, the lights have been dark on stages across the country for months now, and it’s impacted everything from concerts to Broadway to our local performance groups.

The Augusta Players may not be on stage at the Imperial Theater during this time, but they certainly have had a -virtual- presence… and the work “behind the scenes” hasn’t stopped.

Scott Seidl is the Executive and Artistic Director of The Augusta Players.

He’s been so excited by the young actors taking part in a unique virtual summer camp, “The Show Must Go On…line!” They are honig their craft via screen time, instead of face-to-face.

And you’ll want to be in front of a screen this Thursday, July 2nd at 7pm for “United We Sing,” an amazing Augusta Players celebration with more than 40 performers, some group numbers, solos and a variety of styles of music.

“And hopefully, we’re bringing you a lot of production surproses because it’s not just a concert, we’re doing little mini mololougues and documentaries in addition to the wonderful Americana songs and some Geroge M. Cohan and Gershwin, even some Marvin Gaye and James Taylor and it really runs the gamut, musically!”

You can watch United We Sing on the Augusta Players YouTube channel and social media platforms.