Jennie: Catching up with author and former WJBF newsman Bob Young

"I loved the search for facts for asking questions and learning more. And so that thirst for information led me back into the history books and all my books are based on local history." `Bob Young

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Today we’re talking to a couple of young people who are doing amazing things. Clayton Otting is getting ready for a big launch of his Mesca sweetener products, including still and bubbly beverages. And Savannah Turner is a teacher in the upstate who is the founder and director of a school in Zambia.

But first, an old friend of the WJBF News Channel 6 family. Bob Young was well known in this community as a broadcast journalist when he resigned from WJBF News Channel 6 in 1998 to run for mayor of Augusta.

He won that election, and Bob’s resume goes on to include senior executive in a presidential administration, conservationist, Vietnam war veteran, movie actor (including The Blind Side, Poms, The Last Song, Tyler Perry’s The House of Payne) and a whole lot more.

But he says the title he enjoys most is author.

Bob is the author of Nish, The Hand of the Wicked, The Treasure Train, and Graball Road.

“Last fall, the History Channel came to Lincoln County in search of lost Confederate gold. They hired me as their local historian and I got a nice plug for The Treasure Train in that.

“This is a pure history book, Graball Road, on the robbery of the wagon train in Lincoln County. It’s quite a legend, and quite a remarkable part of local history.”

Read more about Bob Young’s books & appearances here.