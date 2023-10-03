AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– One of the most popular events in October is the Morris Museum of Art’s Boo Bash, coming up Sunday, October 22… and, as they say, time to “come get batty” at the Morris.

Assistant education curator, Tori Bell, says the costume contest is only part of the fun!

“Well, when you come for the Boo Bash, get as creative as you can because then you can win prizes. And the great thing about these events, the Artrageous Family Programs, they’re free. So you can decorate a mini pumpkin, color a treat bag, and trick or treat throughout the galleries, and enter a costume contest, get your face painted, all for free.”

Another fun event this month is the “Create With Me” program on October 5th.

“Where you can sculpt your own clay monster… or, on October 19, if you want to get rid of the kids and escape them for Halloween, come to adult craft night. Have some booze and make a ceramic sugar skull.”

The Morris Museum is located at 1 Tenth Street in downtown Augusta, just off Reynolds. The hours for Boo Bash are 2 to 4pm. It is all free for families, part of the Artrageous Family Sunday series.